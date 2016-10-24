Sarawak 

Couple injured when 4WD vehicle crashes

Fire and Rescue Department personnel at the site to extricate the victims from the vehicle.

KUCHING: A married couple were injured when the 4WD vehicle they were in skidded at Jalan Dato Mohammad Musa in Kota Samarahan about 10.30am yesterday.

According to sources, the couple were on their way back to Kuching when the incident happened.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road and skidded to the roadside.

Personnel from Kota Samarahan Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the site after receiving a distress call to extricate the two victims who did not suffer any serious injuries.

They were nevertheless sent to Sarawak General Hospital for  further examination.

