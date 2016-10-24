Damai’s Tribute to Arnold Palmer with golf Classic

SEDC general manager Soedirman Aini putting his signature next to a portrait of Palmer. Winner Iskana Bujang (left) receiving his prize from Damai GCC general manager Roslan as the first champion of the inaugural Tribute to Arnold Palmer Golf Classic 2016 held at DGCC on Saturday.

KUCHING: Iskana Bujang returned a nett score of five-under par 67 to emerge as the first champion of the inaugural Tribute to Arnold Palmer Golf Classic 2016 held at Damai Golf & Country Club (DGCC) on Saturday.

According to a press statement, the tournament was held in memory of the late golfing legend who was responsible for designing the Damai Golf Course, one of only two courses designed by Palmer in Malaysia.

The tournament teed off with golfers putting their signature on a poster of the ‘King’ (Palmer) placed at the tee box at DGCC’s Ocean Nine Hole 1.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) general manager Soedirman Aini was among the VIP guest golfers at the tournament which attracted a field of 61.

In the gross event, Roslan Mohd Salleh returned a gross score of 80 to emerge as the champion. Prizes to the winners were presented by DGCC general manager Roslan Mohd Salleh who disclosed that the tournament would become an annual event at DGCC and organised on a grander scale next year.