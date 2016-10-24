Dennis goes all out to serve his rural constituency

Dennis (left) and his entourage taking a break at a section of the timber track before continuing their journey to Long Sobeng.

MIRI: The phrase ‘when the going gets tough, the tough gets going’ fuels the determination and spirit of Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau every time he travels along the logging roads to serve and deliver his services to the people in the interior of Baram.

Last Thursday, he and a few others travelled seven hours in pitch darkness of the night and along bumpy road to reach Long Sobeng in Ulu Tinjar. A small mistake and loss of control of their four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) could plunge them into the deep ravine.

“It is a journey not for the faint-hearted. It took us seven hours to reach the village. I know and understand the problems and hardship faced by the people in the interior every day. It is my desire to get the federal government to help the people in the interior.”

“The people have to go through this all the time. This is where the federal fund in Budget 2017 should go to,” said Dennis.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, in tabling Budget 2017, gave an assurance that the government was always committed to implement an optimum budget through prudent spending to cater to all segments of society.

Dennis said the budget was inclusive, prudent and people-centric – slated to benefit the people including those in rural areas.

“Telang Usan and Baram in general are in need of immediate funds to build better roads here. I hope more allocations would be given for rural roads in the Baram. I am very thankful to the prime minister for a very promising 2017 Budget which has big allocations for the rural areas.”