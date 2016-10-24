Entulu re-elected PRS No. 2

Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun

BINTULU: Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun defended his deputy president post in Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) at its fourth triennial delegates conference (TDC) election here yesterday.

He garnered 184 votes in the election over challenger Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang’s 143 votes. Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing was returned unopposed as the president when nominations for the election closed on Aug 31.

The result of the polls was announced by PRS secretary general Datuk Wilfred Nissom during a dinner in commemoration of the TDC and also the party’s 12th anniversary at a restaurant here last night.

The five vice-presidents are Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi who received 280 votes, Belaga assemblyman Liwan Lagang (273 votes), Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat (225 votes), Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang (194 votes) and Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak (179 votes).

The 15 supreme council members are Nyempah Sabot (229 votes), Edward Kurik (243 votes), Pandang Semat (179 votes), Sempurai Petrus Ngelai (177 votes), Wilson Nyabong (194 votes), Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (178 votes), Chukpai Ugon (274 votes), Lau Ting Ping (216 votes), Azizi Morni (246 votes), Assan Ngang (240 votes), Alexander Donald (258 votes), Philimon Nuing (265 votes), Thomas Balan (191 votes), Jackson Melintang (173 votes) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (274 votes).

The PRS Youth chief is Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan, with Councillor Zainie Aji as deputy chief, Jelani Ajang as vice chief I and Hereward Geramong as vice chief II. Bit Surang is the secretary for the youth section, Robin Phang the treasurer and Andy Lawrence as its information chief. The 10 ordinary members are Aubrey Alexander, Chendan Andrew, Sam Tugau, Hemang Yu, Romio Ding, Andy, Douglas Luat, Nicholas Kudi, Hendry Kanyan and Ramli Saran.

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie remains as PRS Women chief, with Rosaline Neging, PS Angeline Umih Tujok and Councillor Agnes Undil as deputy chief, vice women chief I and II, respectively.

Councillor Misiah Abdullah and Hannah Maria Lamat are the respective secretary and deputy secretary for the women’s wing, Gawai Enggong as treasurer, Councillor Norma Rantu as deputy treasurer, Prisilla Bangi Joseph Allen as information chief and Jenny Crystal Mansang as deputy information chief.

The 13 ordinary members are Runyi Ason, Councillor Noria Ampat, Jocelyn Tinjau, Liah Umal, Councillor Nancy Freda John, Mutang Kerani, Marry Lubon, Lai Siew Tan, Councillor Eda Ibon, Rajena Bilong, Morjorie Majang, Emelia Jonathan Kaya and Donna Petrus Ngelai.