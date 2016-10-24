Firms supporting illegal assemblies will be blacklisted immediately — Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR: Any company that clearly supports any illegal assembly aimed at toppling the government will be blacklisted immediately from getting government contracts, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

He would ask the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) as well as the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) to study the background of companies applying for government contracts.

“The time for being soft and tolerant has ended. I will boycott companies that assist movements which jeopardise the country’s economic security,” said Abdul Rahman, who is responsible for the EPU, in a statement yesterday.

Abdul Rahman said he concurred with the opinion of ‘Awang Selamat’ in his column in ‘Mingguan Malaysia’ yesterday. “Awang Selamat had written on the existence of companies that sponsored the Bersih illegal gatherings aimed at toppling the government although these companies were now getting government contracts.

“I agree with his opinion that such companies must be blacklisted,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, who is also Barisan Nasional’s Strategic Communications Director, believed that there were other companies that could offer similar or more competitive terms to the government if given the contract. — Bernama