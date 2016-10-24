Sarawak 

Four arrested in separate anti-gambling raids in Miri

Police personnel lift a ‘fish gambling’ machine out of the truck upon arrival at Miri Central police station.

Police personnel lift a ‘fish gambling’ machine out of the truck upon arrival at Miri Central police station.

MIRI: Two operations against illegal gambling conducted by city police on Saturday resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including a woman.

The first raid, led by ASP Unang Giang, was  on a premises at Jalan Bendahara around 5pm where two men and a woman were apprehended.

It is believed that the three were running unlicensed sales of four-digit (4D) forecast numbers.

“My men  confiscated  two mobile printers, two  mobile  phones, two digital calculators, three sheets of paper, two pens and RM537 from the premises,” said Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat when contacted yesterday.

Later around 11pm, another operation was   conducted on a shop outlet in Marina Parkcity where police arrested the caretaker and seized four illegal ‘fish gambling’ machines and some cash from the premises.

At the time, only the caretaker was inside the outlet.

All the four arrested are in their 20s.

The cases are being investigated under Section 4A(a) of Common Gaming House Act 1953.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of