Four arrested in separate anti-gambling raids in Miri

Police personnel lift a ‘fish gambling’ machine out of the truck upon arrival at Miri Central police station.

MIRI: Two operations against illegal gambling conducted by city police on Saturday resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including a woman.

The first raid, led by ASP Unang Giang, was on a premises at Jalan Bendahara around 5pm where two men and a woman were apprehended.

It is believed that the three were running unlicensed sales of four-digit (4D) forecast numbers.

“My men confiscated two mobile printers, two mobile phones, two digital calculators, three sheets of paper, two pens and RM537 from the premises,” said Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat when contacted yesterday.

Later around 11pm, another operation was conducted on a shop outlet in Marina Parkcity where police arrested the caretaker and seized four illegal ‘fish gambling’ machines and some cash from the premises.

At the time, only the caretaker was inside the outlet.

All the four arrested are in their 20s.

The cases are being investigated under Section 4A(a) of Common Gaming House Act 1953.