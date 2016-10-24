Graduates encouraged to up-skill themselves

KUCHING: Local graduates must be encouraged to up-skill themselves and continue to gain knowledge and competencies in their respective fields so that they can contribute to Sarawak’s economic development.

Lo (centre) presents the certificate to a graduate as Chew (right) looks on.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said this would enable them to seize the many job opportunities available especially in areas under Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

“Sarawak continues to strive for more development and thus there are many career opportunities available,” he said at the FAME International College’s 14th Graduation Ceremony at a hotel here yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Padawan Municipal Council chairman and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang who came on his behalf.

A total of 140 graduates received their degrees, diplomas and certificates at the ceremony.

Among those present were the college’s CEO David Chew and assistant general manager cum head of academic Voon Boo Khoon.

Dr Sim said FAME International College deserved to be congratulated for its contributions towards the development of skilled and knowledgeable manpower.

“I encourage you (FAME) to continue to play your part towards the development of Sarawak by introducing more programmes that can help to achieve this objective,” he said.

He also took note of the college’s involvement in the Asean-China Entrepreneurs’ Conference in May, which provided an avenue for FAME students to gain more knowledge of the corporate world.

“In addition, the college also collaborates closely with iCube Innovation (a business incubation centre for young entrepreneurs), to nurture and to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs to develop their entrepreneurial skills and start-up business,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chew said this year has been an eventful one for FAME, whereby the college co-organised the Asean-China Entrepreneurs’ Conference as well as worked closely with various parties and authorities to support developing entrepreneurs.

He also informed that since January this year, FAME was conducting two 3+0 Bachelor degree programmes in collaboration with University of Cumbria.

Tan Lee Tze, who graduated with diploma in accounting and finance, and Chin Pui Ni (diploma in business administration) were the Best Student Award winners.