Hanifah rules herself out for FAS presidency

KUCHING: The Football Association of Sarawak’s (FAS) new advisor Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib-Alsree is not interested in becoming the president of the association, and wants a more suitable candidate to fill the position.

Hanifah said she did not have to become president to contribute, and believed she could still contribute much in her capacity as FAS advisor.

“What is most important is to choose a person who is best qualified for the presidency for the sake of Sarawak, FAS, players and fans…it is not necessary for me to be president,” Hanifah said when met after Sarawak’s final Super League against police at Stadium Negeri, Petra Jaya, on Saturday.

Hanifah said she was happy with her current role of providing advice and contributing in ways that could help the Sarawak football team and motivate its players.

She added that there were a lot of things she would need to consider before she could accept the president’s post.

“If I am not able to carry out my responsibilities as president, it would be a sin in terms of trust,” she added.

Hanifah is Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Abdul Taib Mahmud’s youngest child, and is actively involved in the state’s welfare activities, notably as chairman of the Sarawak Islamic Welfare Organisation (Perkis), a post she inherited from her mother, the late Puan Sri Hajah Laila Taib.

FAS is currently without a president, after its former incumbent Datuk Sudarsono Osman decided not to defend the post, and no other candidate ran for the post at the FAS’ polls on Sept 17.

Meanwhile, FAS deputy president Abdul Wahab Rahim said the election for the president’s post would be held during FAS’ general meeting in January next year.

He said according to the FAS constitution, a general meeting may be held three months after the last general meeting and elections can only be held during the meeting.

He, however, could not confirm whether Hanifah would be nominated for the post. —Bernama