Holidaying students urged to be industrious and do gainful work

SIBU: Students especially those awaiting their public examination results are urged to make use of their long holidays to help out their parents or work for monetary gains.

Director of University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Professional Development and Continuous Education Centre, Professor Madya Dr Ramli Rashidi said they should be industrious make full use of the time to earn money to support themselves.

Addressing students at the SMK Rosli Dhoby’s prize-giving ceremony held at UCTS hall here on Saturday, he said in doing so, they would be able to experience working life and value of earning money themselves.

Dr Ramli also called on students sitting for the SPM and STPM this year to study hard so as to ensure they could continue to pursue their education at higher level.

Stressing the importance of education towards a brighter future, he hoped they would take the option to further their studies at UCTS towards their desired goal.

UCTS, he pointed out, has various programmes to offer for the students to meet the high demand for skilled manpower in the state in particular and the nation in general.

In his speech, earlier, the school principal, Tan Tie Muan believed with high commitment and support from all parties, the school’s aim would be realised in line with its vision and mission.

To the form five and form six students, he urged them to struggle hard and do well in their coming public examinations.

He said they should make use of the platform to score good results so as to continue their excellence at higher level.

“Remember our success will be harvested in future through hard work, patience and steadfastness and ensure we respond as the school’s struggle to place our school as among the best in the state and the best in the district.

“This distinction will not only be most precious to us, but also to our families, school, the state and the nation in general,” he added.