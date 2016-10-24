Housewives form majority of breast cancer sufferers

Raghad (centre) smiles to the camera prior to leading the 30km cycling while waiting for Fatimah (right holding flag) to flag off the event. — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Housewives in Sarawak constitute the highest number of breast cancer sufferers with 468 cases (61.3 pct) in the period from 2007 to 2015 from the total number of 699 sufferers.

In reading this statistics, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said government servants made up the second highest number of cases with 93 (12.2 pct) during the same period.

Speaking at the ‘Pink Walk and Ride Hari Wanita 16’ at the old DUN complex here yesterday, Fatimah added that those in the highest risk category were those between 41 and 55 years (47.8 pct) while those 56 to 70 years made up 31.7 per cent of the cases.

“These are the high-risk age categories where checks should be conducted periodically,” she said prior to the offi cial launch of the event by Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Fatimah also revealed that the Chinese in Sarawak made up the highest number of breast cancer patients (36.9 pct), followed by Malays (36.1 ct) and Dayaks (23.4 pct).

The event yesterday, she said, was important as it would enable the womenfolk or their spouses to be more informed on breast cancer, one of the leading causes of death amongst women globally.

The Pink Walk and Ride HW16 was held in conjunction with breast cancer awareness month(October), which is listed as one of activities for the 2016 Sarawak level Women’s Day celebration.

Organised by Sarawak Women and Family Department, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group and Pink Ribbon Support Group, the event attracted more than 1,000 participants who braved an early morning drizzle to be part of the awareness programme.

Among activities held were cycling (30km), Pink walk (3km), 10,000-step challenge which was led by a big bike convoy in the vicinity of the old DUN building.

Raghad later presented a RM50,000-cheque to the Pink Ribbon Support Group which was received by its president Suriani Rapaiee.