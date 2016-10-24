Longhouse villager happy to receive new walking stick from minister

Wong (second right) helps Epun to familiarise herself with the new walking stick.

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has proven that he is a man of his word after having made good on his promise to give a walking stick to a longhouse resident at Tanjung Penasu here.

The minister went to Rumah Jalak Kusau on Aug 16 to hand over a contribution of RM39,000 to 39 families who lost their homes during a fire on July 12. There, he met Epun and upon seeing her condition, he promised her that he would return with a brand new walking stick. On Saturday, Wong – also Bawang Assan assemblyman – honoured that promise.

According to Epun, 50, she has been dependent on a walking stick since five years ago due to knee pain.

“Thank you to Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for this walking stick. I can certainly move much more easily now with this new stick. Before this, I only had a wooden stick,” she told reporters after having received the gift personally from Wong at the longhouse.

Currently, Epun, whose condition renders her unable to work anymore, stays in a small hut with her children as they wait for the new longhouse to be rebuilt. Apart from her, two other residents of Rumah Jalak also received new walking sticks from Wong.