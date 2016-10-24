Sarawak 

Lorry driver found dead inside car at Batu Kawah

The body being covered in white sheets before being taken to SGH mortuary.

KUCHING: A lorry driver was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived at a house at Jalan Kangkok in Batu Kawah here early yesterday.

Wong Ling Lung, 33, was first found inside his car around 2am by his father.

According to another family member, Wong went out late Saturday after having taken his family for an outing at Pantai Damai earlier.

“I did not expect that was the last time he got to spend with his wife and two children,” said the family member, who declined to be named.

Paramedics from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, however, there was not much that they could do but to pronounce Wong dead.

Police have classified the case as sudden death, pending results from post mortem.

