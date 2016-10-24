Masing: Dayaks still economically behind

Adenan (second right) presents the appointment certificate to the new Samalaju community leader, Penghulu Nuai Gema, as Masing (second left) and others look on.

BINTULU: The Dayak community is still lagging behind in economic activities and opportunities to prove their capability and skills.

Citing an example, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said there was socio-economic imbalance between the urban and rural areas.

“We want more economic opportunities to be given to the Dayaks,” he said, though he acknowledged that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was focusing on rural transformation.

On the civil service, he said it did not reflect the racial diversity in Sarawak and the Dayaks felt that they had been sidelined.

“In some government-linked companies (GLCs) appointment it appears certain groups are very prominent at the expense of other groups in Sarawak.

“This ratio disparity in the civil service and GLCs appointment is not your making Sir, you inherited them without much choice,” he said, referring to the Chief Minister.

Masing was speaking at the opening of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) fourth Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) in Bintulu yesterday which was officiated by Adenan.

Masing, who is the PRS president, thus hoped to see more Dayaks in the state’s civil service and GLCs and he believed that Adenan would address the issue accordingly.

On PRS, he said it is a very compact political organisation and they value quality, not quantity, of members.

“PRS maybe the youngest member of BN, but the experience of its 17 elected representatives as law makers makes it among the oldest in the nation.

“Some are among the longest serving law makers in this country, along with the years of service come experience, skills and ability to adapt to the dynamics of politics.

“Political dynamics require us to be politically agile without sacrificing our principle,” stressed Masing.

Looking back at the last 12 years, he believed very few of the party’s members would have imagined that the party would last until today.

He said the growing-up years was not easy as they had internal disagreements arising from those who assumed that money was the only source of power in the party.

“We had enemy from within and what was worst at that time we were not even in BN, we had no financial resources, no political godfather to manage and guide us as we moved forward. But somehow we managed to convince BN leaders that we are not hostile to them. How could we be hostile when you are born from BN parents? Our parents unfortunately died when we were born,” he added.

During that time, he said PRS was a political orphan with no known enemies within the BN family.

“So when PRS applied to join Barisan Nasional, BN component parties had no issue against us or our application.

“The person who tabled the application at the federal BN supreme council is the current chairman of BN Sarawak. We thank you for taking us out of our predicament and making us a full member of BN family,” he said, in reference to Adenan.

He noted that presently BN Sarawak faced a similar problem.

“The so-called BN friendly parties are knocking our door but with known enemies already inside.

“The BN rule is very straight forward, acceptance into BN must be unanimous, one member objects, the application is rejected,” Masing said.

However, he believed the Chief Minister had the wisdom to resolve the matter.