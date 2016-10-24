‘Medan Niaga Satok to be enhanced further’

Abang Johari (right) speaks to a vendor to get feedback on the new roof. — Photos by Tan Siong Wei.

KUCHING: Strategically located Medan Niaga Satok will see further improvements as it is becoming a popular, must-visit place for tourists.

One of them is the building of a multi-storey carpark, costing RM6 million which has been approved in the budget, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This three-storey carpark will provide 227 parking spaces and ease the traffic flow in the area. It will be implemented by next year and takes about 18 months to complete,” he said during a walkabout at the market yesterday.

He said the walkabout was meant to have a look at the market after the completion of the extended market and roof over two areas.

He also spoke to several vendors plying their trade under the newly roofed area, who told him that it was rather warm under the roof, which could be improved. It’s a technical issue which needed sun ray absorption that didn’t cost much and would be done.

“This is a trial period and the vendors are happy with the improvement.”

Abang Johari also said the eatery (benteng) would be enhanced by having buskers there every weekend, and he suggested that Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) put up an open stage, perhaps on alternative night basis, or work together with Sekolah Seni to have performances conducted there.

He said he would talk with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) about building a waterfront from Kubah Ria to the carpark, built at a cost of RM3-4 million, to enhance the general area. He also said he wanted to reinstate the Satok pedestrian bridge which was damaged several years ago as it’s part of the historical landmark and heritage of the area.

“It will cost substantially and will be placed under the state fund. This means we will have two pedestrian bridges, the S-bridge from Pangkalan Batu to Pangkalan Sapi and we are building a cascading waterfall from Fort Margherita to the walkway that leads to Kampung Boyan. We will construct another pedestrian walkway from Fort Margherita to the new DUN to the S-bridge which will enhance the attraction of Kuching as a tourist centre.”

Fama state director Paza Dan was also present at the walkabout.