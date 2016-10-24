‘Motion to reclaim S’wak rights to be tabled next month’

BINTULU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said yesterday that the state government will table a motion at the State Legislative Assembly sitting next month on reclaiming Sarawak’s rights.

Adenan said the motion would specifically focus on the need for the federal government to observe Sarawak rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), The Inter-Government Committee Report (IGC) 1963 and the Cobbold Commission Report 1962.

“The motion will be tabled by one of the (state) ministers,” he told reporters after opening Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) 4th Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) here yesterday.

The State Legislative Assembly sitting will be from Nov 21 to 30.

Sabah, Sarawak, Singapore and Malaya formed the Federation of Malaysia in 1963. Singapore left the federation in 1965. — Bernama