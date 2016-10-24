Night Run attracts 500 ghoulish runners

Ting (left) and Yii (next to him) are ready to flag off the run.

MIRI: About 500 participants had fun during a Halloween Night Run at Marina Park commercial area last Saturday.

The fun run, organised by Lutong Iron Leg Marathon Club, was flagged off by Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, which also saw the presence of mayor Adam Yii giving his moral support.

According to the organising chairperson, Jenny Chan, the fun run was the first event organised by the club.

“As a newly-set up club, we are hoping that this run will help to promote the club to members of the public.”

Chan said the club had actually conducted its own activities for members such as a run every Thursday and Saturday at Marina Park commercial centre.

“Members of the public are welcome to join us for the run which starts at 6.30pm. The run on Thursday is 5km long while those wanting to go for a longer run are welcome to join us on Saturday.”

On last Saturday’s Halloween run, she said the organiser provided prizes to the top three winners of best Halloween costume and lucky draw prizes.