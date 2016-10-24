No plans to reward informers on price hikes yet – KPDNKK

BAGAN DATOH: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) will consider offering rewards to those who come forward with information on price hikes.

Its deputy minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the proposal would be considered if there was a need to implement it in future, but for the moment there were no plans to give any form of incentives.

“The public are encouraged to provide such information voluntarily so that prices of goods can be controlled for the benefit of consumers,” he told reporters after checking out the Festive Season Price Control Scheme for Deepavali 2016, here yesterday.

A total of 18 items have been listed under the Deepavali Festive Season Price Control Scheme effective 14 days from Oct 19 to Nov 1.

Henry said currently Friends of KPDNKK, consumer squads, village heads and leaders were among those who had been helping in monitoring and providing feedbacks on any price increases.

He called on consumers to report to the ministry if they came across traders raising prices excessively, especially during festive seasons. — Bernama