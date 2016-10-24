One dead, three injured in 2-car collision

Firemen work to extricate Chong’s body from his seat.

MIRI: One person died and three others were injured following a two-car collision near Kampung Beraya Lama Bridge along the coastal road yesterday morning.

Ambulance, police and Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene shortly after the 8.55am-incident involving a Proton Saga FLX and a Perodua Myvi.

The male driver of the Myvi, identified as Chong Fui Ching, 27, of Bekenu, died at the scene due to injuries sustained, while the driver and two passengers (two men and a female) of the Proton Saga survived.

Chin was pinned to his seat due to the impact of the collision.

Firemen had to extricate the body before police brought it to the morgue at Miri Hospital.

Chong was en route to Bekenu from Miri, while the Proton Saga was coming from the opposite direction when the incident occurred about 20 km from the city centre.

It is understood that the Proton Saga was heading towards Miri Airport.

One of its passengers was supposed to board a flight to Penang that morning.

All the injured victims have been taken to Miri Hospital.