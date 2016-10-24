Ongoing rural development plans will be intensified – Engkilili rep

Rayong (fourth from left) receiving a memento from Nibong longhouse chief Tayan during the event yesterday.

ENGKILILI: The state government has played a vital role in helping develop the rural areas of Sarawak and Engkilili folk should be thankful for these rural development projects.

According to Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, people in the rural areas can now expect better treatment from the government, particularly in terms of getting infrastructure development as they had been loyal supporters to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“I assure you that the state government will intensify its efforts to transform the rural sector, not only raising rural income but also for more equitable development between rural and urban areas. The state’s top priority now is to minimise the incidence of hard-core poverty among the people,” he said when officiating at an event at Rumah Tayan, Nibong, Engkilili yesterday.

Rayong said among the fields taken seriously by the government was agriculture, which would be developed into a high-scale industrial level, adding that this sector covers a wide scope and has great potential.

“At the same time, it is also the government’s strategy to change the way agriculture is practised by the rural folk so they can progress further. So rural folks and community leaders must render their full support to ensure all government development plans materialise,” he said.

Developing rural areas through agricultural activities was in line with the initiatives of the federal and state governments to focus on rural development and that was why the government has decided to channel a large allocation for the agriculture sector.

In Rayong’s opinion Sarawak, with its large land area and natural resources, has the potential to enhance the development of the downstream industries especially in food processing.

Thus he encouraged those involved in the agro-based industry to utilise the training programmes and incentives provided by the government to become agriculture entrepreneurs and practise the concept of ‘agriculture is business’ for the good of their livelihood as well.