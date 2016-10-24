Penguang: Go further by mastering English

A student receiving her certificate and award from Penguang at the graduation ceremony.

MIRI: Students are reminded to be fluent in English, a language spoken globally, if they want to succeed in their careers.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said this to over 300 SMK Lutong students during the school’s ‘Sri Angkasa’ graduation ceremony held at a leading hotel here recently.

“If you wish to succeed internationally, you have no choice, but to know the English language and to speak in English because it is an international language.

“That is the reason why I purposely deliver my speech in English here, just to influence you all to go internationally by communicating in English,” he said to enthusiastic applause from the students and teachers.

Penguang said the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had repeatedly emphasised on the importance of English as an international language.

As such, students and the younger generation should take this seriously and learn to master the English language since many international documents and agreements were in English.

“But please do not get me wrong, I don’t mean to belittle our own language, the Bahasa Melayu.

“Bahasa Melayu is also equally important because it is our identity; but again, do not undermine English as it is the world’s language”.

On another note, Penguang who is Marudi assemblyman, said parents played an important role in the students’ education success by ensuring that they focus on their homework instead of loafing around in public places.

Penguang also handed over a RM10,000 donation to the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for its activities and educational programmes.

At the same ceremony, Penguang donated three Iban comprehensive dictionaries to the school.

“I hope these dictionaries will motivate and encourage the students, especially those who take the Iban language subject.

“The dictionaries can guide them in Iban words and sentences and enhance their fluency in mastering the language,” Penguang asserted.

Meanwhile, SMK Lutong’s senior administrative assistant Anita Yi thanked Penguang for the monetary donation and the dictionaries, which would come in handy for students in Form One to Four learning the Iban language subject.

Among those present were the school’s former principal Marcus Hugo, alumni deputy president Kharif Fadillah and PTA committee member Bernard Raphael.