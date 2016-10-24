Pujut Corner Market stinks due to leachate water from rubbish collection centre

Petty traders and hawkers at Pujut Corner Market want the local authority to improve the cleanliness and security condition in the market.

MIRI: Petty traders and hawkers at Pujut Corner Market here can no longer put up with the stench coming from the nearby rubbish collection centre.

Our reporter who went to the site yesterday has found the stench was emitted by the leachate waters due to the poor cleanliness management at the rubbish collection centre.

Traders in the market said they have to endure with the unpleasant smell more than a week already.

“My fruit stall is nearest to the rubbish collection centre. Although I can’t stand the foul smell, there is nothing much that we can do but to endure it as we have to conduct our business as usual in order to earn our living,” said a fruitseller.

She said there was no problem with the rubbish collection as it was always done on schedule.

“There are two large roll-on roll-off (RoRo) containers being placed at the centre. I still remember last few years ago that the RoRo containers were allocated in the centre with cover.

The leachate water at the collection centre emits unpleasant odor.

“Now, the containers are open and exposed to sunlight and rain which expedite the rotting process of food waste especially vegetables that are thrown into the containers. The poor cleanliness maintenance plus scavenging activities conducted by some irresponsible people at the centre have worsen the situation.”

Hence she wanted the Miri City Council (MCC) to improve the cleanliness condition at the rubbish collection centre.

A member of public who visited the market said he had to pinch his nose while parking his vehicle at the market.

“The collection centre is emitting very unpleasant odor. The local authority must do something to improve the cleanliness not only at the collection centre but also

its surrounding.”

In addition to that, the traders and hawkers also wanted the council to address the theft cases in the market during night time.

The vendors claimed that the grocery items and fish which

they left and kept in the storage boxes in the market had been stolen on numerous occasion.

They hoped the council would enhance the security in the market by installing CCTVs to deter bad hats from loitering at the market during the night.