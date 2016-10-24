Pupils turn potential creators and innovators at school activity

The students making soap from used cooking oil.

MIRI: More than 160 Primary Six pupils of SJKC Chung Hua Lutong took part in a soap and decoupage making activity, using used oil and recycled items.

The activity held earlier this week was organised by the Local Agenda 21 (LA21) unit of the Miri City Council (MCC).

According to the organising spokesperson, the activity which took place at the school hall was aimed at teaching the pupils ways to produce soap and decoupage decorative items from recycled materials.

“With guidance from LA21, the students learned to make soap using used cooking oil and produced various types of decorative glass paintings,” she said.

She added that the activity was also part of the many programmes organised especially for pupils who sat for the UPSR examination last month.

“This activity also educates and provides them with more knowledge on recycling, while at the same time gives them the opportunity to showcase their creativity,” she pointed out.

Apart from the soap and decoupage programme with LA21, she said the school had also invited the police to

come and conduct talks for the students on the dangers of drugs and crime prevention earlier this month.