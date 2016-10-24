Remand for four officers of govt dept in Sabah extended by five days

KOTA KINABALU: The remand order for four officers of a government department in Sabah has been extended by another five days to facilitate investigations into alleged abuse of power case and corruption involving infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion.

A source close to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the remand order for the four individuals had been issued in the Tawau and Lahad Datu magistrate’s courts.

“The remand extension against the four suspects will end on Oct 27,” the source said, here yesterday.

The suspects comprising two divisional engineers attached to the department’s Tawau and Lahad Datu branch and two assistant engineers attached to the Tawau branch were among 19 officers detained by the MACC last Wednesday.

The four suspects were previously remanded for four days until today.

The source said, to date, the MACC had seized cash totalling RM7.2 million from the suspects detained in the operation codenamed ‘Op Water Fasa II’.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki when contacted, confirmed the matter.

On Oct 4, the MACC detained four individuals, including a director and a deputy director of a state government agency in Sabah to facilitate investigations into wrongdoings involving infrastructure projects in the state.

However, the four suspects were each released on bail of between RM50,000 and RM500,000 in two sureties. — Bernama