Rep: Students must be able to produce meaningful ideas

A student, accompanied by her mother, receives her award from Ting, witnessed by Ang (left) and others.

MIRI: Students must have the capability to think, act and produce meaningful ideas to face the present waves of development and changes.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting assured that this was vital to bring them to the level of futuristic education.

“With all these elements, we are confident of producing students who are globally competitive,” he said when officiating at the prize-giving ceremony’ at SMK Merbau here yesterday.

He commended the principal, Ang Siew Jin, teachers, parent-teacher association (PTA) and parents for their support in guiding the students to do well in their examinations.

“The students’ laudable achievement in academic and co-curricular activities are the results of efforts contributed by the students themselves and teachers,” he said.

Ting hoped the RM10,000 allocation he donated to the PTA would go towards the implementation of the academic and co-curricular programmes, and also to improve the school’s facilities. Meanwhile, 395 students received their certificates which were presented by Ting, in recognition of their outstanding achievement in academic and co-curricular activities.

Ting also gave away 14 special awards to students who excelled in their respective fields.

Leann Yok was named ‘Excellent Student in Academic Performance’, Marthini Chan (Excellent Student in Co-curricular Performance) and Corrynnie Atira Asing (Excellent Student in Student Leadership).

Prefects, class monitors and deputy class monitors, librarians and members of the School Cooperative Board were also acknowledged for their contributions to the school.

“The recognition also encourages students to excel in self-discipline,” Ang said.

PTA chairman, Jairy Sahari, was among those present at the function.