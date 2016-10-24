Repok rep: BN always honours its promises

Huang (centre) and other local SUPP leaders during an inspection on Hua Ann access road.

SARIKEI: Only the Barisan Nasional (BN) has a proven track record in honouring the promises made during election time.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii reiterated this when he inspected the newly completed upgrading works on the 200m Hua Ann access road to concrete surface in Stok area near here recently.

Huang said the BN had been sincere by offering promises which it had the capacity to deliver, unlike the opposition parties which made all sort of promises.

“The cost of upgrading Hua Ann access road might be small, but what matters most is that the BN government has proven itself to be the only party that honours its promises,” he said.

Huang assured the people that more development projects would be implemented for the benefit of the constituents as long as they would continue supporting the BN government, adding that he believed they had experienced something very different in the past five years when the area was represented by the opposition. Huang therefore urged the people in Repok to continue standing solidly behind the BN government.