Respond effectively to emerging risks to ensure market confidence — Dr Sim

Lo (fourth left) together with members of PIS cutting the anniversary cake at the dinner.

KUCHING: The Malaysian insurance regulatory and supervisory system must be adequately equipped to respond effectively to new and emerging risks so that confidence in the financial system is preserved.

In pointing this out, Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said critical financial intermediation activities needed to be monitored professionally to ensure the economy was not disrupted.

“At this juncture, I would also like to remind all stakeholders, particularly in the insurance industry to come together with one spirit especially during this period of economic uncertainty,” said Dr Sim in his text of speech which was read by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang at the Insurance Society of Sarawak (PIS) 37th anniversary dinner at a hotel here recently.

Dr Sim congratulated PIS on its role in enhancing human capital particularly among those in the industry since 1979.

“PIS has helped to raise the standard of insurance practices as insurance itself has been recognised for its growing importance as the financial backbone within the country’s economy.

“Seminars and courses organised by PIS had greatly benefited fellow Sarawakians in assisting more qualified and professional insurance practitioners to emerge,” he added.

PIS president Tommy Li, in his welcoming speech said the dinner’s theme of ‘One Industry, One Spirit’ was chosen to enhance professionalism, commitment and integrity among insurance personnel.

“The insurance industry is not only confined to practitioners of insurance but the entire group of people who are directly and indirectly involved in it,” said Li.

Among those present at the dinner were organising

chairman Stephen Yii and PIS advisor Jeffrey Ho.