Rosey: Parents and PTA play important roles

Rosey (fourth from left) hands over a trophy and certificate to Form Five pure science student Avis Wee Shin Hui for finishing first in her class as Kho (third from left) looks on.

MIRI: Parents and parent-teacher associations (PTAs) play a critical role in determining the education success of their children and the school’s performance, said Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus.

Rosey, who said this when officiating at SMK Pujut’s graduation ceremony at a leading hotel here yesterday, added that parents must encourage students to excel in their studies.

“While it is the teacher’s responsibility in educating the children at school, parents should not forget about the roles they play in motivating their children.

“It is not about money but it is about being there for the children so they would know that we care for their education,” she said.

Rosey praised the school’s PTA for playing an active role in collecting funds to organise various activities like bringing all the 402 Form Five students and their parents to the graduation ceremony.

She also commended the school’s administration under principal Kho Chee Kiat for their previous outstanding SPM examination results.

SMK Pujut recorded a School Average Grade (GPS) of 5.98 for last year’s SPM examination which was an increase of 0.42 compared to 5.56 recorded in 2014.

“It was an achievement because the teachers put in a lot of effort, hence they deserved to be commended for the excellence result. We hope the candidates this year will be able to achieve better results and make their parents and teachers proud,” she added.

At the function, Rosey announced a RM10,000 Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for the school next year.

SMK Pujut is the second biggest school in Miri in terms of enrolment with 2,400 students. Also present at the function was SMK Pujut principal Kho Chee Kiat.