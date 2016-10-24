RTM ‘Strongman Challenge’ returns for second time

The pulling of a two-tonne Toyota Hilux 2.5G over a 20m stretch will be among the obstacles in this year’s Badang RTM challenge.

KUCHING: RTM Kuching is inviting local musclemen to pit their skills and strength against one another in ‘Badang RTM 2016’, which is one of the highlights of this year’s ‘Karnival Berambeh Sehati Sejiwa RTM Sarawak 2016’ running from Nov 3 to 6.

According to RTM Kuching Recreation Club secretary Zaidi Bujang who also heads the organising secretariat of the carnival, the strongman competition attracted 22 contenders last year.

“The highlight of Badang RTM last year was the pulling of a two-tonne Toyota Hilux 2.5G over a stretch of 20m.

“This will again be among the obstacles such as the 50kg sandbag race and giant tyre flip that the strongmen must go through as they vie for this year’s title, which comes along with attractive prizes including cash,” he said in a publicity release yesterday.

The Badang RTM challenge will kick off on Saturday, Nov 5 and the final will be the next day on Nov 6.

On the carnival, Zaidi said the idea came from RTM broadcasting director for Sarawak, Salmah Ibrahim Melina to engage members of the public in activities that would bring them closer to RTM – in line with the theme ‘Sehati Sejiwa’ (One Heart, One Mind).

“We have our deejays going live on-site, keeping our listeners updated with local happenings and also talking with the visitors at the carnival.

“It’s all about the people of Sarawak – this carnival is our way to thank them for their support and loyalty to RTM all these years. Of course, we also hope that this event could boost our radio ratings,” he said.

Apart from Badang RTM 2016, there will be other exciting activities that the public can take part in such as the aerobathon, ‘Street Soccer Challenge – 12 Years and Below’, a circle sepak raga competition, ‘60s Song’ karaoke contest, a modern dance showcase, busking performances, silat demonstration, ‘bermukun’ (Malay traditional song, dance and instrumental ensemble), nasyid performance, autoshow, children’s colouring contest and cooking contest.

Visitors also stand a chance to bring home a brand new motorcycle and other attractive prizes in the lucky draw.

Forms for any of the programmes can be obtained at the security post of RTM Kuching at Jalan P Ramlee here.

Moreover, there will be 85 trading stalls offering a variety of products and services – from food and beverages, souvenirs, apparel and fashion accessories to reflexology and massage therapies.

For more details, contact the secretariat at 082–248422.