S Kalimantan targets Big 10 in Pospenas

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: A total of 80 santri (boarding school students) of South Kalimantan took part in the seventh National Sports and Arts Games for Boarding Schools (Pospenas) in Banten which took place October 22 to 28, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

The South Kalimantan Pospenas contingent chairman Fajriannor Subhi by telephone on Saturday said the contingents were in Serang, Banten, to attend the opening ceremony in the Maulana Yusuf stadium.

“Our contingents accompanied by the Head Office of South Kalimantan MORA H Noor Fahmy,” he said.

According to him, the santri athletes are ready to face all the matches, even it target a big 10 in the 2016 Pospenas.

“We will do everything possible to improve achievement from rank 13th in Pospenas VI Gorontalo ago,” said Head of Islamic Religious Education and Religious Affairs (Pakis) of South Kalimantan Regional Office of MORA.

“We believe they can, because they were through the selection in their respective areas to the province,” he said.

MORA Regional Office of South Kalimantan, said Fajriannor, relying on silat sport, badminton and table tennis which could contribute medals.

Hope so, he said, because in the previous Pospenas South Kalimantan contingent managed to contribute a medal, among them gold medal.