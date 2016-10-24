Sarawak heading in right ‘volunteerism’ direction

Sharifah Hasidah (fourth right) presents a mock cheque to Chiong Bee Lan on her left – winner of ‘Home Help Services Volunteer Award 2016’. Looking on is Shamsudin (left).

KUCHING: A strong spirit of volunteerism is the sign of a developed country.

In her speech at the Sarawak Welfare Department Conference and JKM Volunteer Award Ceremony 2016 on Saturday evening, Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said Sarawak was heading in the right direction on this aspect.

“This is important. We are practising this now through the Welfare Department. We want more of our people to volunteer in welfare work,” she said.

She said women in the Petra Jaya area were actively involved in volunteer programmes; they visited and did home help services for the housebound people.

“It’s good to see that happening and it’s good that some of these people are being recognised tonight,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah added that the department was a great help to the government, including helping to organise events like the Paralympics and International White Cane Day.

“This involves a lot of volunteers. This shows that we are one step towards becoming a developed country.”

Sharifah Hasidah was representing Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah at the function.

Meanwhile, state Welfare Department director Abang Shamsudin Abang Seruji said the volunteers played important role in developing their community to a professional level and participate in programmes to boost their relevant skills.

During the ceremony, 19 individuals received the awards. Eleven from across Sarawak received awards in the ‘Most Active JKM volunteer 2016’ category. Three more were individual awards while five groups comprising organisations, centres and a company were also acknowledged for their contributions.