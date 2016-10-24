SMK Suai Niah, SM Sains Miri top teams at PT3 Sports Carnival Sibuti 2016

Ahmad Lai (front, second left) presents the prizes to the captain of champion football team, SMK Suai Niah.

MIRI: SMK Suai Niah emerged as champion of a football tournament at the Form Three Assessment (PT3) Sports Carnival for Secondary Schools – P218 Sibuti Parliamentary Constituency on Saturday.

They were among the eight teams who made it to the finals at SMK Agama Miri.

The victory earned SMK Suai Niah footballers a government grant worth RM20,000, the challenge trophy and medals.

The first runners-up were players from SMK Subis who brought home RM10,000; SMK Riam pocketed RM5,000 for placing third; and SMK Sains Miri bagged RM3,000 for finishing fourth.

SMK Taman Tunku, SMK Agama Miri, SMK Luar Bandar and SMK Bekenu placed fifth to eighth, respectively – each team receiving RM1,000 and medals.

In the handball event, SM Sains Miri clinched the top position, with SMK Taman Tunku, SMK Riam and SMK Agama Miri being the respective first, second and third runners-up.

Placing fifth to eighth place respectively were SMK Luar Bandar, SMK Bekenu, SMK Subis and SMK Suai.

Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang, who presented the prizes, praised the committees of both Sibuti Parliamentary Service Centre and SMK Agama Miri for the successful co-hosting of the games.

“I would also like to thank SMK Agama Miri for taking the challenge to be the host for the sports carnival. I hope we will achieve the same level of success in organising the second series for next year.”

Ahmad Lai also assured the organisers that the cash prizes for both tournaments would be increased next year.

In this regard, he hoped that the next hosting school would render the same level of commitment and hard work as that shown by SMK Agama Miri.

The presentation of prizes was witnessed by political secretary to the chief minister Sarkawi Suhaili, Miri deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad, SMK Agama Miri principal Ahmad Fauzi Yaakob who was also the carnival organising chairman, and principals of the other seven participating schools.