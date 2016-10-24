State bomba to rebuild four houses razed by fire

SIBU: The state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has been tasked to rebuild four houses in the state which were destroyed by fire this year.

According to Sarawak Bomba director Nor Hisham Mohammad, the houses are located at Kampung Surabaya in Kuching, Kampung Gedong in Samarahan, Kampung Ulu Betong in Betong, and Kampung Bahagia Jaya here.

It is learned that this initiative is under the ‘National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) 7 – My Beautiful Neighbourhood 2016’.

“In the event there are no houses eligible (for the project), we would do repairs for those under e-Kasih (group),” Nor Hisham told reporters after the symbolic handover of housekey to Mohamed Morshidi at Kampung Bahagia Jaya here yesterday, which was witnessed by Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

An allocation of RM1.89 million has been set aside to facilitate the rebuilding of 45 houses across the country, which had been destroyed by fire. For this year, Nor Hisham said state Bomba had been given the responsibility to repair 19 houses belonging to those under e-Kasih group, adding that 17 had been completed so far with efforts underway to complete repair works on the remaining two at a budget of RM10,000 each.

The repairs were carried out on houses belonging to retirees under the 1Pesara (1Malaysia Civil Service Retirement Support) group who were drawing pensions of less than RM800.

“We will vet the target group to ensure that they are genuinely eligible (to receive aid).”

A total of five houses were repaired last year with an allocation of RM14,000 each, he said.

Touching on fire safety, Nor Hisham observed that 60 per cent of fire outbreaks in Sarawak could be traced to electrical wiring.

He advised members of the public to only engage certified electricians, adding that they should not attempt to bypass the main control board.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Morshidi’s house was the second house to be rebuilt in Sibu under the NBOS after the first at Kampung Jeriah, Ulu Oya Road back in 2013.