The Borneo Post biggest winner at KJA 2016
KUCHING: The Borneo Post made a clean sweep of four categories (English section) of the Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2016 held last Saturday.
The categories were Sports Reporting Award, Sustainability Journalism Award, Business and Economics Journalism Award and Community Wellbeing and Rural Development Journalism Award.
On top of it all, The Borneo Post also won the most prestigious Chief Minister Award (English section) through Lai Pek Sian.
In addition, The Borneo Post was the winner and first runner-up in the News Reporting Award (English section).
A total of 246 entries were accepted for this year’s journalism award. The prize-giving ceremony took place at Hilton Hotel here.
Let’s take a look at winners of all categories of Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2016:
Chief Minister Award
Bahasa Malaysia: Mohd Hardi Effendi Yaakob (Berita Harian)
English: Lai Pek Sian (The Borneo Post)
Chinese: Ling Lew Ching (Sin Chew Daily)
Broadcast: Abu Zaidi Abu Bakar (TV3)
News Reporting Award
Bahasa Malaysia
Winner: Mohd Hardi Effendi Yaakob (Berita Harian)
First runner-up: Andy Sabang and four others (Utusan Borneo)
Second runner-up: Steven Annuar and three others (Utusan Borneo)
English
Winner: Mohamad Abdullah Jamin (The Borneo Post)
First runner-up: Wilfred Syed Pilo and Phil Fair (The Borneo Post)
Second runner-up: Chua Chee Hian (The Star)
Chinese
Winner: Ling Lew Ching (Sin Chew Daily)
First runner-up: Ling Lew Ching/Chieng Jen Ling (Sin Chew Daily)
Second runner-up: Wong Kin Hung
Broadcast
Winner: Abu Zaidi Abu Bakar (TV3)
First runner-up: Rosita Ampong
Second runner-up: Abu Zaidi Abu Bakar
Iban
Winner: Valentine Tawie (Utusan Sarawak)
First runner-up: Lina Kunjak
Second runner-up: Judan Bungap
Sports Reporting Award
Bahasa Malaysia
Winner: Mohamad Ghaz Ghazali (The Borneo Post)
First runner-up: Harry Ilias (Utusan Borneo)
Second runner-up: Faizal Bujang (Utusan Sarawak)
English
Winner: Danielle Sendou Ringgit (Borneo Post Online S/B)
First runner-up: Philip Wong Sing Hee (The Borneo Post)
Second runner-up: Mohamad Ghaz Ghazali (The Borneo Post)
Chinese
Winner: Lim Chee Sen (See Hua Daily News)
First runner-up: Tan Chok Bui (United Daily News)
Broadcast
Merit: Firdaus Arasy Idris (RTM – TV1)
Photography Award
Winner: Zulazhar Sheblee (Star Media Group)
First runner-up: Mohamad Gustie Noorambia (Utusan Malaysia)
Second runner-up: Ahamd Rushdan Abdul Manan (Bernama News Agency)
Sustainability Journalism Award
Bahasa Malaysia
Winner: Agnes Tugong (Utusan Borneo)
First runner-up: Steven Annuar (Utusan Borneo)
Second runner-up: Rabi’atul ‘Adaw’yah Ismail (Harian Metro)
English
Winner: Lai Pek Sian (The Borneo Post)
First runner-up: Irene C (The Borneo Post)
Second runner-up: Rintos Mail (The Borneo Post)
Chinese
Winner: Wee Eng Ming (Sin Chew Daily)
First runner-up: Jong Wan Joon (Sin Chew Daily)
Second runner-up: Kenny Boon Wui Loon (United Daily News)
Broadcast
Winner: Rosita Ampong (RTM – TV1)
First runner-up: Noraida Abdul Kassim (Astro Awani – Sarawak)
Second runner-up: Zulazhar Sheblee/Yu Ji (Star Media Group)
Business and Economic Reporting Award
Bahasa Malaysia
Winner: Haini Darani (Utusan Sarawak)
First runner-up: Muller Asen (Kosmo)
Second runner-up: Muller Asen (Kosmo)
English
Winner: Ronnie Teo Teck Wei (The Borneo Post)
First runner-up: Jude Peter Toyat (Borneo Post Online S/B)
Second runner-up: Sharon Kong Yih Hieng (The Borneo Post)
Chinese
Winner: Ting Kung Yien/Liong Chhi Eee (Sin Chew Daily)
First runner-up: Kenny Boon Wui Loon/Siaw Pek Siok (United Daily News)
Second runner-up: Ho Choon Ping (Sin Chew Daily)
Broadcast
Merit: Firdaus Arasy Idris (RTM Sarawak)
Best Picture Award
Yek Choon Eng (See Hua Daily News)
Community Wellbeing and Rural Development Journalism Award
Bahasa Malaysia
Winner: Haini Darani (Utusan Sarawak)
First runner-up: Haini Darani (Utusan Sarawak)
Second runner-up: Rabi’atul ‘Adaw’yah Ismail (Harian Metro)
English
Winner: Rintos Mail (The Borneo Post)
First runner-up: Rintos Mail (The Borneo Post)
Second runner-up: Jane Moh Hwei May/Conny Banji (The Borneo Post)
Chinese
Winner: Hii Hong Wee (Sin Chew Daily)
First runner-up: Ho Choon Ping (Sin Chew Daily)
Second runner-up: Tan Siok Thin (See Hua Daily News)
Broadcast
Winner: Noraida Abdul Kassim (Astro Awani – Sarawak)
First runner-up: Rosita Ampang (RTM – TV1)
Second runner-up: Mohd Shadiqin Mohd Bahrin (RTM)
Awards for Veteran Journalists
Recipients: Thomas Wong Chee Kong, Jack Wong Kie Yong, Jong Kiam Chun, Hwang Yu Chai, Desmond Leong, Jimmy Adit, Rajah Murugaiah Meyyapan, Letitia Samuel, Mohd Tuah Jais and Angela Ng Soh Chen.
These awards are in recognition of their past contributions to journalism.