The Borneo Post biggest winner at KJA 2016

Members of The Borneo Post team pose after the prize-giving ceremony. — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: The Borneo Post made a clean sweep of four categories (English section) of the Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2016 held last Saturday.

The categories were Sports Reporting Award, Sustainability Journalism Award, Business and Economics Journalism Award and Community Wellbeing and Rural Development Journalism Award.

On top of it all, The Borneo Post also won the most prestigious Chief Minister Award (English section) through Lai Pek Sian.

In addition, The Borneo Post was the winner and first runner-up in the News Reporting Award (English section).

A total of 246 entries were accepted for this year’s journalism award. The prize-giving ceremony took place at Hilton Hotel here.

Let’s take a look at winners of all categories of Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2016:

Members of The Borneo Post Online team smile for the camera.

Fatimah presents the Chief Minister Award (English section) to Lai Pek Sian of The Borneo Post.

Fatimah hands over an award for veteran journalists to Thomas Wong Chee Kong.

Chief Minister Award

Bahasa Malaysia: Mohd Hardi Effendi Yaakob (Berita Harian)

English: Lai Pek Sian (The Borneo Post)

Chinese: Ling Lew Ching (Sin Chew Daily)

Broadcast: Abu Zaidi Abu Bakar (TV3)

News Reporting Award

Bahasa Malaysia

Winner: Mohd Hardi Effendi Yaakob (Berita Harian)

First runner-up: Andy Sabang and four others (Utusan Borneo)

Second runner-up: Steven Annuar and three others (Utusan Borneo)

English

Winner: Mohamad Abdullah Jamin (The Borneo Post)

First runner-up: Wilfred Syed Pilo and Phil Fair (The Borneo Post)

Second runner-up: Chua Chee Hian (The Star)

Chinese

Winner: Ling Lew Ching (Sin Chew Daily)

First runner-up: Ling Lew Ching/Chieng Jen Ling (Sin Chew Daily)

Second runner-up: Wong Kin Hung

Broadcast

Winner: Abu Zaidi Abu Bakar (TV3)

First runner-up: Rosita Ampong

Second runner-up: Abu Zaidi Abu Bakar

Iban

Winner: Valentine Tawie (Utusan Sarawak)

First runner-up: Lina Kunjak

Second runner-up: Judan Bungap

Sports Reporting Award

Bahasa Malaysia

Winner: Mohamad Ghaz Ghazali (The Borneo Post)

First runner-up: Harry Ilias (Utusan Borneo)

Second runner-up: Faizal Bujang (Utusan Sarawak)

English

Winner: Danielle Sendou Ringgit (Borneo Post Online S/B)

First runner-up: Philip Wong Sing Hee (The Borneo Post)

Second runner-up: Mohamad Ghaz Ghazali (The Borneo Post)

Chinese

Winner: Lim Chee Sen (See Hua Daily News)

First runner-up: Tan Chok Bui (United Daily News)

Broadcast

Merit: Firdaus Arasy Idris (RTM – TV1)

Photography Award

Winner: Zulazhar Sheblee (Star Media Group)

First runner-up: Mohamad Gustie Noorambia (Utusan Malaysia)

Second runner-up: Ahamd Rushdan Abdul Manan (Bernama News Agency)

Sustainability Journalism Award

Bahasa Malaysia

Winner: Agnes Tugong (Utusan Borneo)

First runner-up: Steven Annuar (Utusan Borneo)

Second runner-up: Rabi’atul ‘Adaw’yah Ismail (Harian Metro)

English

Winner: Lai Pek Sian (The Borneo Post)

First runner-up: Irene C (The Borneo Post)

Second runner-up: Rintos Mail (The Borneo Post)

Chinese

Winner: Wee Eng Ming (Sin Chew Daily)

First runner-up: Jong Wan Joon (Sin Chew Daily)

Second runner-up: Kenny Boon Wui Loon (United Daily News)

Broadcast

Winner: Rosita Ampong (RTM – TV1)

First runner-up: Noraida Abdul Kassim (Astro Awani – Sarawak)

Second runner-up: Zulazhar Sheblee/Yu Ji (Star Media Group)

Business and Economic Reporting Award

Bahasa Malaysia

Winner: Haini Darani (Utusan Sarawak)

First runner-up: Muller Asen (Kosmo)

Second runner-up: Muller Asen (Kosmo)

English

Winner: Ronnie Teo Teck Wei (The Borneo Post)

First runner-up: Jude Peter Toyat (Borneo Post Online S/B)

Second runner-up: Sharon Kong Yih Hieng (The Borneo Post)

Chinese

Winner: Ting Kung Yien/Liong Chhi Eee (Sin Chew Daily)

First runner-up: Kenny Boon Wui Loon/Siaw Pek Siok (United Daily News)

Second runner-up: Ho Choon Ping (Sin Chew Daily)

Broadcast

Merit: Firdaus Arasy Idris (RTM Sarawak)

Best Picture Award

Yek Choon Eng (See Hua Daily News)

Community Wellbeing and Rural Development Journalism Award

Bahasa Malaysia

Winner: Haini Darani (Utusan Sarawak)

First runner-up: Haini Darani (Utusan Sarawak)

Second runner-up: Rabi’atul ‘Adaw’yah Ismail (Harian Metro)

English

Winner: Rintos Mail (The Borneo Post)

First runner-up: Rintos Mail (The Borneo Post)

Second runner-up: Jane Moh Hwei May/Conny Banji (The Borneo Post)

Chinese

Winner: Hii Hong Wee (Sin Chew Daily)

First runner-up: Ho Choon Ping (Sin Chew Daily)

Second runner-up: Tan Siok Thin (See Hua Daily News)

Broadcast

Winner: Noraida Abdul Kassim (Astro Awani – Sarawak)

First runner-up: Rosita Ampang (RTM – TV1)

Second runner-up: Mohd Shadiqin Mohd Bahrin (RTM)

Awards for Veteran Journalists

Recipients: Thomas Wong Chee Kong, Jack Wong Kie Yong, Jong Kiam Chun, Hwang Yu Chai, Desmond Leong, Jimmy Adit, Rajah Murugaiah Meyyapan, Letitia Samuel, Mohd Tuah Jais and Angela Ng Soh Chen.

These awards are in recognition of their past contributions to journalism.