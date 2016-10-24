Transforming rural areas priority of BN govt — Uggah

Uggah (fourth right) receives a memento from Sigan (second left) as (from right) Mohad Said, Anthony, Rolland and others look on.

PAKAN: The Barisan Nasional (BN) government is according top priority to the transformation of rural areas.

In stating this, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said it showed the BN government’s sincere commitment to prosper the rural people.

He said this was in line with the call by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for ministers and elected representatives to focus their efforts towards improving the livelihood of the less privileged rural folk.

“The rural areas are where you can find poor people, no basic infrastructure like tar-sealed road; no efficient electricity supply; no treated water supply – lagging in all aspects of development,” he said, repeating Adenan’s reminder for them to find ways and means to transform rural areas.

Uggah was speaking at the ‘Gawai mangkong tiang’ for the new longhouse of Rumah Sigan at Mile 16, Jalan Pakan/Engkamop near here on Saturday afternoon.

He congratulated the residents of Rumah Sigan for completing their new longhouse in just about two years.

Knowing that the residents still had to do final touches to their units, Uggah announced a grant of RM1,000 to each household of the 27-unit longhouse.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Minister, believed that the good price of crops especially pepper had enabled them to build their new longhouse.

He assured the residents that the BN government, both at the federal and state level, would continue to implement programmes to help every household in the farming community to increase their monthly income to at least RM4, 000.

In addition, he said the government had also introduced various subsidy schemes to assist the rural folk who were mainly farmers to cope with shrinking income due to drop in prices of farm produce like rubber, palm oil and so on.

“The latest of such scheme was Landas season assistance of RM200 per month

for rubber farmers during the wet season (normally the months of November, December and January).

“The small relief is to help alleviate the hardship of farmers who were prevented from tapping their rubber due to unfavourable weather,” he explained in response to a question raised by Tuai Rumah Sigan Jubin in his welcoming speech earlier on.

Earlier, the longhouse chief had queried on the criteria to be eligible to receive the subsidy or assistance extended by the various agencies like Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

To Sigan’s request for Jalan Pakan/Engkamop to be tar-sealed, Uggah assured that he would help to push for immediate approval of allocation for upgrading the road.

Responding to the question, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat said the Engkamop/Pakan road deserved to be upgraded as it had not been given a facelift despite being in existence since the colonial era.

Among those present were Sarikei Resident Dr Anthony Valentine Laiseh, Julau district officer Mohd Said Atoi, political secretaries to the chief minister Thomas Romeo Christopher, Dr Richard Rapu, Tapah Ata and local community leaders.