Two suspects held for alleged rape

KAPIT: Two suspects were picked up by police yesterday in connection with the case of a half naked girl found lying unconscious on road as reported by the thesundaypost yesterday.

“Acting on information, the police managed to pick up two other suspects, aged 23 and 26 years old, to assist in the investigation. ” police chief here DSP Freddy Bian said yesterday.

He said a team of policemen arrested the first suspect about 4.30pm from his house in Jalan Selirik here. He later led the police to the second suspect an hour later, Freddy said.

One of the suspects is an offshore worker and the other an employee of a statutory body here.

Both are being remanded to facilitate police investigation conducted under Section 376 of the Penal Code.