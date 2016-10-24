Volunteers rally to help centre for autistic children

Teachers conduct a lesson for autistic children.

SIBU: When she first heard the news that Sibu Autistic Child Care Centre at Kwong Ann Lane was going to shut down, Loh Yu Yee felt moved to see what she could do to help the affected children.

“I visited the centre first in April, then in July. Through Facebook, I invited those interested to join me on a weekly visit to the centre.

“We will fix a day in a week to visit and see how we can help, and to understand their difficulties and problems,” she told The Borneo Post when met recently.

Currently, about eight volunteers visit the centre every week.

Loh said she was touched by the children’s hard work in both their studies and play, which motivated her to help even more.

According to her, the centre at Kwong Ann Lane is set to close and move operations back to Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) Centre at Agape Centre this December.

The shutdown of the Kwong Ann Lane facility would impact the children under its care because of the limited space at Agape Centre.

Thus, this group of volunteers came up with a plan to hold the ‘Love Run For Autism 1.0’ on April 30 next year at the town square here, aimed at raising funds for the extension of the SAA centre.

So far, Loh has gathered almost 50 volunteers for the event and is hoping that other associations would also take part.

“This run will definitely be different from other runs. We do not just want to raise funds but we also want it to be a day for parents and children to enjoy themselves,” she said, adding that the group had set a target of 3,000 participants and about RM100,000 in proceeds.

Loh also hoped that the event would create more awareness of autism among parents.

“Some parents tend not to accept that their children who have autism and will try everything else such as sending their children to normal classes, hoping that they will get used to it.

“By the time they (parents) realise that this is not working, it would already be a bit too late for the children as they did not get the early intervention that they needed,” she said.

Loh hoped that by creating more awareness, parents would not delay sending their children to be assessed if they suspected that their children had autism spectrum disorder.

“The earlier you send children for therapy, the higher the chance that they would be able to lead a normal life as they grow up,” she pointed out.

Apart from increasing public awareness of autism, people who participate in the event will be also showing their support for autistic children and their families.

“We want them to understand; their understanding can give support to the parents because there are many negative perceptions about children with special needs,” Loh said.

The run could also be an opportunity for volunteers to use different skills and talents to contribute to society, she noted, adding that their current pool of volunteers includes videographers, fashion designers and newspaper employees.

“We want to use our own resources, our own talents to help. If there are people who have been involved in organising marathons before, then it would be great (for them to join) as it would be a tremendous help for us in organising the run,” she said.

Loh believed that everyone could make a difference as well as make wonderful things happen if they combined all their resources together.

“If all of us could just contribute our small part, then we can do great things; anything is possible,” she said.