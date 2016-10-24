Wan Junaidi: Wait for approval before culling crocodiles

KUCHING: The rural populace have been told to wait for the approval from the relevant state agencies before they could cull crocodiles.

While acknowledging that areas such as Batang Sadong were rife with crocodiles, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar advised those planning to hunt for crocodiles not to do so without the guidance from professionals.

“Crocodiles actually cannot be hunted as the state government needs to amend several sections of the Wildlife Act but they are free to do so once the Act has been amended,” he said.

He believed rural communities affected by the presence of the reptiles in rivers near their homes would benefit from the culling activities.

“I was told that in Guangzhou, a crocodile meat can fetch up to RM38 per kilo and imagine how much for a male adult crocodile.

“An estimated 15,000 tonnes of crocodile meat is in demand annually, just from Guangzhou alone,” he said.

He, however, pointed out should it became an industry once approved, regulatory bodies need to ensure that those affected by the presence of the crocodiles benefit from the culling activities.

“We do not want any rich corporate bodies from major cities to come and take advantage of the law for their own benefit,” he cautioned.