‘Welfare of rural folk the government’s concern’

Wan Junaidi (inside excavator) and others give the thumbs-up at the ground-breaking ceremony.

GEDONG: The government will continue to provide touch point projects, particularly projects under RM10 million in an effort to provide better livelihood to people in rural areas, particularly on issues concerning their safety and properties.

According to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, projects such as rehabilitation works to the river corridors of Batang Sadong in Gedong would provide peace of mind to residents living along the riverbanks which were prone to soil erosion.

“Soil erosion has caused the riverbanks to collapse about two metres every year and is encroaching into public properties.

“Therefore, this project worth RM9.25 million will greatly benefit the people of Gedong. The installation of steel, reno-mattress, armour rock and toe protection to the riverbed will, once and for all, solve this (erosion) problem,” said Wan Junaidi at the ground-breaking ceremony of the project in Gedong, yesterday.

Wan Junaidi added that the project, slatted for completion by May 21, 2018, would clear a path for landscaping work, and become part of the waterfront project for visitors to enjoy and an ideal venue for river activities.

“We will get to that later but first the project needs to be completed on time. Contractors picked for this project must adhere to the time frame of the construction and to only use quality materials,” he added.

He said contractors who failed to deliver and found to be using cheap materials would be blacklisted from entering future projects.

Wan Junaidi also said that a total of 18 projects had been approved under his ministry for Sarawak, including the rehabilitation work of Gedong Riverbanks, totalling RM641 million.

The project, approved by the federal government under the 11th Malaysia Plan, will involve 550 metres of the Gedong riverfront.

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Nancy Shukri also spoke at the function.

She said there were several other issues that the government had to address in her constituency, particularly the damaged water bunds and tidal gates.

“These have caused damages to the agricultural land of residents and with the constituency situated near the sea, the relevant ministries need to act fast to ensure that the livelihood of residents are not affected by these problems,” she added.

Gedong assemblyman Datuk Naroden Majais, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment secretary-general Datuk Seri Azizan Ahmad were also present at the function.