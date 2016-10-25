830 expected to attend 15th World Toilet Summit and Expo

KUCHING: About 830 local and international delegates from several countries including South Africa and Bhutan who are expected to attend the 15th World Toilet Summit and Expo this week have begun to arrive in the city.

According to Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk James Chan, delegates from the United Nations (UN) and experts from various toilet equipment industries will be making their presence felt at the event themed ‘Happy Toilet, Healthy City’, which is being held for the first time in Kuching.

Chan, who was speaking to reporters after attending a full council meeting, said members of the public need to know about developments within the field of toilet study and research such as toilet culture, waste management and sanitation solutions.

“Therefore, I would also like members of the media to be part of the conference and to disseminate information especially on the working papers presented by our delegates.

“This information-sharing is vital as to ensure that the local community will benefit from this expo as well,” said Chan.

The conference will take place on Oct 27-29 at Imperial Hotel.

Meanwhile, Chan reminded residents to be vigilant and extra cautious as the monsoon season has arrived with strong winds which has already caused damage especially to structures.

“Shop owners with awnings and those with zinc roofing need to ensure that these fixtures are in good condition. We do not want these to fly during strong wind and cause casualties,” he said.

Earlier during the meeting, Chan presented outgoing Sarawak Energy chief executive officer Torstein Dale Sjotveit with a token of appreciation.

“We value his service throughout the years as he acted fast on many of our requests. He is also a leader who can be contacted easily and this has helped jobs to be done without much hassle,” said Chan.