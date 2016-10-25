Abg Jo: Religion a non issue for Sarawakians in helping one another

MIRI: Sarawak is regarded as a good role model as far as religious tolerance and racial harmony among its people are concerned.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, the state is so far free from issues and controversies that could jeopardise existing peace among Sarawakians.

“Our (Sarawak Muslims’) relationship with other communities is important. We all respect each other’s beliefs and culture,” he told reporters after laying the foundation stone for Surau Abu Bakar As Siddiq project at Desa Senadin here yesterday.

The ceremony was witnessed by Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Political Secretaries to the Chief Minister Julani Mokhtar and Sarkawi Suhaili, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, Miri District Officer Abdul Aziz Yusuf, Abu Bakar As Siddiq building committee chairman Abang Mohamad, local Malay community leader Temenggong Abdul Rahman Fadzil and also members of the local Muslim congregation.

Adding on, Abang Johari said despite coming from diverse ethnic and religious groups, Sarawakians had always been respectful to one another.

He also pointed out that the difference in faith had never stopped them from helping one another in religious-related matters.

“Sarawak Muslims and non-Muslims would not hesitate in chipping in funds for the building of mosques and other places of worship. This is the harmony that we strive to protect from outsiders, namely the bigots and extremists. On this, I laud the efforts done by our leaders in upholding religious tolerance and harmony in Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also Housing and Urbanisation Minister, disclosed that after the state election this year, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had asked him to help in matters pertaining to Islamic affairs.

“This is despite him (Adenan) being the minister-in-charge of the portfolio. Nevertheless, I accept the responsibility to assist him with honour.”

On the construction of Surau Abu Bakar As Siddiq, Abang Johari said the project signified that rare spirit of oneness among all residents of Desa Senadin and surrounding neighbourhoods, in that all of them worked together to realise the plan of having a house of worship for the local Muslims.

He highlighted local corporate figure Datuk Hii Kong Chiong who contributed RM200,000 to the surau building fund, as a prime example of such spirit.

Later, Abang Johari announced a grant of RM200,000 for the surau building committee and at the same time, pledged to help it raise another RM800,000 needed to complete the project.

“Say the surau building committee can seek for more funds but the balance is still RM400,000 short, then I would match the amount raised,” he said.

The Muslim population in Desa Senadin is estimated at around 1,000.

Upon its expected completion next year, the new surau could accommodate up to 300 members of the congregation at any one time.