All welcome to join Miri City Christmas Parade on Dec 3

MIRI: All Christians as well as those of other faiths are welcome to join in the festivities at this year’s annual Miri City Christmas Parade themed ‘Peace on Earth, Luke 2:14’.

The parade – to take place at Miri City Fan this Dec 3, from 5.30pm onwards – will be run by Miri City Council (MCC) in collaboration with a group comprising 15 churches from in and around the city led by the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM).

Some 25, 000 people are expected to take part in the procession.

“Being the biggest event in Miri for the past several years, we are proud to be able to continue the tradition, as it is a great way to showcase our harmonious community to the nation,” Miri Mayor Adam Yii said at a press conference on the event yesterday.

“More importantly, we would like people to truly enjoy the spirit of Christmas as well as peace and harmony for humanity,” Yii added.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has been invited to be the event’s guest-of-honour.

“After the launch gimmick and flag-off, there will be various stage shows including band performances, and singing by various artistes and church choirs.

“Therefore, we welcome all Christians as well as those of other faiths to join us at the concert and to embrace the harmonious ambience that is set to take place at the parade,” Yii said.