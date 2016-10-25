Another five ‘Watergate’ suspects released

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday released another five suspects after they were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged abuse of power and corruption involving infracture projects worth RM3.3 billion in Sabah.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus granted the application made by investigating officer of the case Mohd Faliq Basirudin to have the five persons released but subject to be called for the same purpose.

The court released them on bail of RM50,000 each with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

The five suspects were among 14 persons who were remanded last week.