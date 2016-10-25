Court 

Another five ‘Watergate’ suspects released

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday released another five suspects after they were  remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged abuse of power and corruption involving infracture projects worth RM3.3 billion in Sabah.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus granted the application made by investigating officer of the case Mohd Faliq Basirudin to have the five persons released but subject to be called for the same purpose.

The court released them on bail of RM50,000 each with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

The five suspects were among 14 persons who were remanded last week.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of