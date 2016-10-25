Sarawak 

Association invites TYT’s wife to World Diabetes Day event

Raghad (centre) in a group photo with Dr Voon (sixth left) and his entourage.
Raghad (fifth right) joins Dr Nik Azim (fourth left) and his team for a memento photo-call.

KUCHING: The state Malaysian Diabetes Association has invited Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib to grace the World Diabetes Day 2016 event, scheduled to kick off at Vivacity Megamall here this Nov 13.

The delegates, led by the association’s chairman for Sarawak Dr William Voon, paid a courtesy call on Raghad at her residence in Demak Jaya here yesterday.

Later, another group came to visit Raghad.

The visitors from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) were led by its general operations department head Dr Nik Azim Nik Abdullah.

The second delegation came to extend its invitation to Raghad for her to officiate at the launch of a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign’ at SGH’s Dewan Pesona this Oct 27.

