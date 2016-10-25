Bicycle Expedition Receives Massive Crowd of 700 Cyclists

More than 700 people, both young and old, took part in a bicycle expedition yesterday that was organised in conjunction with the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Zillah (PMMPMHAMB) Hospital’s 18th anniversary, brudirect.com reported.

The big expedition was divided into two categories, the longest of which involved some 56 kilometres of cycling from the Perayaan field in front of the PMMPMHAMB Hospital in Tutong and ended at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien through the Tutong-Muara and Tungku Highways.

The other category involved 20 kilometres of cycling starting at the Perayaan field in front of the PMMPMHAMB Hospital and through the Tutong highway, going around several villages before ending back at the field.

Before ending the expedition, participants of the 20km cycling also got the chance to stop at the Tutong Waterfront for a rest and some picture-taking.

Meanwhile, the 56km cycling expedition that ended at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien certainly added colour to the Bandar Seri Begawan’s Bandarku Ceria – Day without Car.

Upon reaching the Brunei-Muara District, the participants also took the opportunity to make a stopover at Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) for some rest and to take photos together, not only among the participants but also with participants of the UBD Convo Run & Cycle 2016 that was held yesterday.

Participants of the 56km cycling were also given certificates of appreciation to mark the completion of their expedition.

Back in Tutong and in conjunction with the cycling expedition, various activities were also held at the Perayaan field in front of the PMMPMHAMB Hospital, such as health checks, a medical welfare fund donation, as well as the presentation of certificates of appreciation to sponsors and a lucky draw event.

The event, organised by PMMPMHAMB Hospital in cooperation with the Tutong Cycling Team, carried a theme of ‘Cycling Recreational for Health’ to mark the hospital’s official opening on August 11, 1998.

Among those who took part in the 56km cycling expedition were the Minister of Development, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah; Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi; and Deputy Permanent Secretary (Policy) at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hazri bin Haji Kifle.

Taking part in the 20km cycling were the Acting Tutong District Officer, Haji Adnan bin Haji Adam; Acting Assistant Tutong District Officer, Haji Haizul Rizal bin Haji Yahya; as well as other senior-level officers from the Tutong District Office, PMMPMHAMB Hospital and the Ministry of Health.