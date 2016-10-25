Difficult to claim for house defects outside liability period — Sheda advisor

KUCHING: House owners of No.1 to No.26, MJC Mutiara may not be able to claim damages to their homes from the developer since the reported defects have fallen outside the liability period.

Advisor to Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching branch Sim Kiang Chiok said the formal relationship between the house owner and

the developer was through the

sales and purchase agreement, and the terms and conditions governed by the Housing

Developer Ordinance (HDO).

“The defect period is usually a year from the certification of completion by projects architect or now with the latest amendment to HDO, the defect period being extended to 18 months from occupation permit (OP) issued by the local council.

“Any rightful claims within the defect period are governed in the agreement. From the newspaper reports, the defects have fallen outside the defect liability period and the house owner claim against the developer will be difficult under the agreement,” he said yesterday when prompted for comments on the complaints raised by the residents on Sunday.

Sim said the house owners’ possible recourse against the developer could be “by claim against latent defects”.

“But the house owner has to show that the defects are due to the developer not taken duty of care that the latent defects will occur, which is very difficult and costly to allege or prove in a court of law.

“The other recourse is through goodwill and negotiation with the developer and it might yield a better outcome.”

Last Sunday, residents of houses No.1 to No.26 of MJC Mutiara aired their grievances about cracked and sinking walls of their residences through Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Many of them said they had complained individually about the cracks on concrete walls and sinking walls in the past few years, but the developer had taken no serious action to resolve the matter.

Together with Chong, they said they met the developer last July, a meeting which led to the developer pledging to rectify the problems in two months.

Despite the promise, the developer did nothing concrete to solve the issues which had haunted them for years.