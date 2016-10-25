Education key to success in today’s world — Dr Sim

KUCHING: Education is the most guaranteed way to become successful in the present world, says Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said unlike the olden days when those without education could attain success, today’s generation would find it extremely difficult to do so.

“You’d still have a chance, but you’d be left behind,” he said in his remarks during the SK Song Kheng Hai 50th anniversary dinner at MBKS community hall here recently.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, lauded the school on its success over the last 50 years, having contributed immensely to society throughout the five decades.

“Such success is only possible through solid support from the local community, the teachers, the parents and the alumni – all working together on same page and not being dependent solely on the government.”

According to the minister, the uniqueness of SK Song Kheng Hai is evident from its student population.

“One-third of the some 300 students of the school are Bumiputeras. As such, these Bumiputera students have an extra advantage, in that they are able to communicate in Chinese – specifically Mandarin, which is now a growing international trade language – apart from their native tongues.”

Dr Sim also praised the school on the formation of its alumni. On this, he reminded former SK Song Kheng Hai students that they would have never reached where they are now if it were not because of the school.

“I would like to congratulate the school, its headmistress and teachers, its PTA (parents-teachers association) and also the alumni for their accomplishment, and also solid support in working together with the Education Ministry.

“I’m very sure that the school would reach greater heights in the next 50 glorious years,” he said.

The dinner also hosted Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Che Hui Khor Moral Uplifting Society Kuching-Samarahan Division chairman Chai Tze Khin, Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No1– 6 board of management chairman Wong Tiong Hook, SK Song Kheng Hai headmistress Chong Siew Fong and its PTA chairman Ong Ah Aik.