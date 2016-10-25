Farewell to outgoing SEB chief Sjotveit at Damai GCC

Paul Koon receiving his top prize from Sjotveit (left). Sjotveit, outgoing CEO of Sarawak Energy Berhad (eighth left), in a group photo with guests including State Secretary Morshidi (ninth left) at the farewell golf tournament at Damai GCC on Sunday.

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) hosted a farewell golf tournament for its outgoing CEO Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit at the Damai Golf & Country Club on Sunday.

Sjotveit, who has been with SEB since Nov 1, 2009, will be leaving the corporation by the end of October. Among the notable guests who played in the tournament were State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ismawi Ismuni, SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, state Attorney-General Datu Abdul Razak Tready and newly appointed SEB chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili.

The Stableford tournament saw a 30-golfer field where Dato’ Paul Koon emerged as champion with 41 points, followed closely by Nazry Abdul Latip (39 pts). Prizes for the winners were presented by Sjotveit at the prize presentation lunch.