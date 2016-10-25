Filming underway for TV programme featuring Miri food

MIRI: Local production house Hidden Anniemation Sdn Bhd is currently here for three days to film a television programme dubbed “Good Food in Miri”.

Its director Annie Goh said shooting started on Sunday with their first destination being Dragon Seafood Restaurant.

“The main objective for the filming is to further promote Miri through food. Thus, we are looking forward to this programme helping to give a positive impact to boost the tourism industry in the Resort City,” she said during in a press conference at Meritz Hotel here yesterday.

Goh who is also the producer for the food magazine-based television programme said the programme is expected to be released for public viewing via various television channels by next year.

“The director for this programme is a senior artist from Mediacorp Singapore while the host Christie Wong is also from Mediacorp Singapore. This programme will feature a special guest from Taiwan – the chairman of Glory Foundation for Life Education Livingstone Lee.”

She said the programme would introduce viewers to the city’s various delicacies such as ‘lao shu fen’, ‘ais kacang’, rojak, Hakka ‘lei cha’ and many others.

She also thanked their sponsors in Miri for enabling them to carry out the filming work.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, who was also present at the press conference, gave his full support to the television programme.

He said Miri which is still young in the tourism industry needs a strong advertising and marketing medium like television programmes as an effective tool to promote the Resort City to international markets.

Thus, he is hoping such efforts will not stop there as there are plans to continue with another similar series of food programmes featuring the city.

Miri mayor Adam Yii shared the same sentiments as Ting, stating that such efforts show the commitment of the local authority and relevant tourism operators to fully tap into and develop Miri’s tourism potential for domestic and international markets.

He added that Miri City Council (MCC) will give its support to any project that will boost tourism activities in the city.