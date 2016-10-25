Former immigration officer jailed, fined for graft

KOTA KINABALU: A former prosecution unit chief at the State Immigration Department was jailed 36 months and fined RM60,000 by the Corruption Court here yesterday for two charges of receiving bribes totalling RM12,371 from a businessman, four years ago.

Judge Nixon Kenedy Kumbong found Ag Ku Mohd Shaifful Amp Ag Damit, 44, guilty of the two charges under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The charge, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, provides for up to 20 years’ jail and a fine of not less than five times the bribe, or up to RM10,000, whichever is higher.

In his reserved decision, the trial judge held that the accused, who was defended by counsel Ram Singh, had failed to cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

On the first to the second counts, the accused had received RM10,000 in cash and a three-foot aquarium tank worth RM371, respectively on Oct 16, 2012 from the businessman as inducement not to take any action against the man for employing restaurant workers without proper immigration permits at the State Immigration Department’s office here.

For the first charge, the accused was jailed 24 months and received RM50,000 fine, in default, six months’ jail, while the second charge, he received another 12 months’ imprisonment and fined RM10,000, in default, three months’ jail.

The court ordered the jail sentences to run consecutively with effect from yesterday.

However, the accused’s application for a stay, pending his appeal to the High Court here was allowed by the court but the fine was to be paid by yesterday.

MACC prosecuting officer Awang Shamsul Baharam Bongsu prosecuted.