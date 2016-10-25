‘High number of stranded climbers cause for concern’

KUCHING: Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is worried about the rising number of cases involving climbers getting stranded on Mount Santubong lately.

From the month of September up until yesterday (Oct 24), a total of five rescue operations involving 30 victims were carried out by Bomba on various sections of the mountain.

According to state Bomba director Nor Hisham Mohamad these incidents happen because hikers or climbers underestimate the difficulty of climbing the mountain.

Most of the cases also involved those who organised day trips to scale the mountain and the climb could be exhausting for those who are unfamiliar with the mountain’s terrain.

Mount Santubong has many challenging vertical sections which is why hikers need to be well-prepared before embarking on any climbing expedition.

Before hiking Mount Santubong or any mountain for that matter, hikers should not only employ or be guided by an experienced guide, the guide must also be very fit in case there is any incident involving climbers.

“A climber or a group of them must also identify a very capable person(s) as guide. This helps a lot in cases of climbers who face any emergency or untoward incident,” he added.

A fit guide will also have a positive psychological effect on the climbers, giving them the peace-of-mind that someone capable is guiding them.

Nor Hisham recommended that climbers who want to hike Mount Santubong should inform Sarawak Forestry Department (SFD) before hiking the mountain.

This is because SFD can help inform Bomba if there are any climbers on the mountain and Nor Hisham hoped that SFD would take the initiative to do so as well.

He was speaking to reporters during a ceremony to hand over a rescue boat and engine from Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to the department at Bomba headquarters, Jalan Setia Raja here yesterday.

Meanwhile, SEDC general manager Soedirman Aini stated that the boat was given to SFD as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Should the boat be put to good use, SEDC will give another one to the department, he added.

Earlier, Nor Hisham said Bomba needed at least four more boats in order to ensure their operations throughout the state run smoothly.

“The idea is to have two boats stationed at each station throughout the state. One of the two boats will be for the purpose of standby in case the other breaks down,” he said, adding that they welcomed any corporate organisation to donate boats as Sarawak, being the biggest state in the country, truly needs them for rescue operations

Nor Hisham also said that Sarawak would not be affected much by the coming La Nina storm although the department expects flooding to occur throughout the state.

He said that among the areas which the department will monitor closely include divisions such as Kuching, Samarahan, Mukah, Sri Aman, Lawas and Limbang.

Betong will also be monitored for land erosion as there have been incidences there before.

Apart from that, Bomba will hold a meeting soon to address the issue of water pipes having low water pressure, especially those located at traditional villages.